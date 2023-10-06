Reports: Trump allegedly revealed U.S. nuclear secrets to Australian billionaire

ABC News and The New York Times report that sources familiar with the matter say former President Donald Trump revealed information about U.S. nuclear submarines to Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. "Tactical information... was spread widely by this Australian billionaire who talked to literally dozens of people," Adm. James Stavridis says. "Think of the effect strategically in the world. Are our allies willing to continue to share the highest grade intelligence with us?"Oct. 6, 2023