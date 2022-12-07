IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Rep. Zoe Lofgren: subcommittee on Jan. 6 criminal referrals will be done "today or tomorrow"

06:23

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) tells José Díaz-Balart that the House January 6th Committee report is "very close to being finished," and that there might be a chance for immigration reform "if the Senate can wake up."Dec. 7, 2022

Play All