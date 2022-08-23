IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Nadler encourages New Yorkers to 'get out and vote' after casting primary ballot

José Díaz-Balart

NBC's Sahil Kapur spoke to Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., after he cast his ballot in his New York primary race against another House Democrat. He encouraged New Yorkers to get out and vote and claimed he was "the more principled progressive."Aug. 23, 2022

Play All