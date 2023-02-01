Rep. George Santos dismisses poll showing 78% of constituents want him to resign

- Now Playing
Rep. George Santos dismisses poll showing 78% of constituents want him to resign01:23
- UP NEXT
MSNBC Exclusive: Sec. Mayorkas talks new border policy, immigration reform, GOP impeachment efforts07:53
Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees01:19
'No one is forgotten': Students exhume graves of unidentified migrants in hopes to reunite them with families04:11
Over 70 Democrats send letter to Biden criticizing immigration policies02:33
Schiff announces run for Senate in California02:23
Biden considering Europe trip to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion02:37
Reflecting from Monterey Park, CA00:46
Mayor Henry Lo: 'Monterey Park does embody the American dream'00:50
CA Sen. Padilla on CA shootings: 'Candles belong on birthday cakes, not at memorials'00:58
Rep. Gallego announces run for Arizona Senate seat held by Sinema02:13
Full interview: Denver, Miami, Philadelphia and Tucson mayors discuss key issues48:47
'Pain and angst': DACA recipient describes legal limbo of immigration program's future06:11
Microsoft will lay off at least 10,000 workers due to slower revenue growth01:14
José Díaz-Balart honors Kerry Sanders' incredible career06:21
Prosecutors say New Mexico candidate hired four men to shoot at Democratic leaders' homes02:43
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million following tax fraud conviction02:52
Russia claims victory in eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar03:13
White House: Classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home01:39
FAA lifts ground stop, FBI sees no evidence of cyberattack02:44
- Now Playing
Rep. George Santos dismisses poll showing 78% of constituents want him to resign01:23
- UP NEXT
MSNBC Exclusive: Sec. Mayorkas talks new border policy, immigration reform, GOP impeachment efforts07:53
Santos says he will recuse himself from sitting on committees01:19
'No one is forgotten': Students exhume graves of unidentified migrants in hopes to reunite them with families04:11
Over 70 Democrats send letter to Biden criticizing immigration policies02:33
Schiff announces run for Senate in California02:23
Play All