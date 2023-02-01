IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. George Santos dismisses poll showing 78% of constituents want him to resign

    01:23
Rep. George Santos dismisses poll showing 78% of constituents want him to resign

01:23

According to a Newsday and Siena College poll, 78% of people in Republican Congressman George Santos’ district say she should resign amid multiple investigations into his personal and campaign finances and other allegations that he lied on his resume. Santos dismissed the poll, saying he’s “not talking about a poll” that he “didn’t order.” Feb. 1, 2023

    Rep. George Santos dismisses poll showing 78% of constituents want him to resign

    01:23
