Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds

- Now Playing
Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds01:44
- UP NEXT
The impact of the humanitarian crisis at the border and beyond10:16
Rep. Clyburn warns young voters against Trump: “Think about your futures”02:17
House Republicans blame Mayorkas for border crisis in impeachment hearing05:06
What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?04:06
Fmr. Israeli diplomat on ICJ Ruling: “It was a stern warning”04:21
“Violently shaking, thrashing:” Witness details first ever nitrogen gas execution04:59
Pediatrician on Crisis in Gaza: “I ran out of words to describe this”07:33
Border policy deal stalls in Senate amid GOP disagreements02:33
What would a potential Trump testimony look like?03:09
“We’re finally together”: Family reunited after 14 years of separation06:51
Biden expected to receive UAW endorsement02:44
Why this GOP voter couldn’t vote for Trump again10:57
New Hampshire voter on Trump: 'It’s just a lot of stuff always going on around him…'03:39
Georgia court to decide on unsealing Nathan Wade’s divorce papers01:13
Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary03:25
Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”05:01
Trump’s claim about his legal expenses unravels02:53
'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting06:20
José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims01:46
- Now Playing
Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds01:44
- UP NEXT
The impact of the humanitarian crisis at the border and beyond10:16
Rep. Clyburn warns young voters against Trump: “Think about your futures”02:17
House Republicans blame Mayorkas for border crisis in impeachment hearing05:06
What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?04:06
Fmr. Israeli diplomat on ICJ Ruling: “It was a stern warning”04:21
Play All