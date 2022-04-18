IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Immigration showdown between Texas and the White House

    02:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Texas Gov. Abbott announces plan to bus migrants to Washington

    00:54

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies

    02:17

  • Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration

    06:28

  • How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog

    03:15

  • White House to allow asylum officers to determine whether immigrants can stay in U.S.

    02:40

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    03:48

  • Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys

    01:29

  • Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.

    04:34

  • Undocumented day laborers face harsh work prospects due to immigration spike

    04:33

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.

    02:51

  • Biden administration says over 1,200 families who illegally crossed border still separated

    03:21

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Slowing immigration worsens job market shortages

    01:56

  • Texas police search for missing 3-year-old Afghan refugee

    02:42

  • Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.

    01:43

  • Feds bust 'modern-day slavery' ring, 24 people indicted by Justice Department

    03:08

José Díaz-Balart

Record number of immigrants arriving at U.S. southern border

03:27

Julia Ainsley tells José Díaz-Balart that Mexicans, Cubans and Ukrainians are now the most prominent nationalities of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border. Julia reports that the Biden administration does not seem to have a plan on who will get in first after Title 42 is lifted.April 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Immigration showdown between Texas and the White House

    02:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Texas Gov. Abbott announces plan to bus migrants to Washington

    00:54

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies

    02:17

  • Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration

    06:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All