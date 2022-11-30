IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

'They need paid sick leave': Rail union attorney discusses decision to reject previous deal

04:35

Richard Edelman, an attorney for two rail unions that rejected a deal to possibly avert a strike, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss what rail workers are advocating for as the House of Representatives moves forward with a bill that could prevent a strike ahead of the holiday season.Nov. 30, 2022

