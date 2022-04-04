IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol due to security concerns

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Krish O’Mara Vignarajah on immigration policy, logistics of welcoming Ukrainian refugees

    05:50

  • Melaniya Podolyak: Russian invasion is heartbreaking, but Ukrainians are strong

    05:02

  • Russian governor claims Ukrainian helicopters fired on Russian oil depot

    03:53

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán: 'It’s time for us to end Title 42, it’s inhumane'

    04:08

  • Asylum seekers and the double standard of Title 42

    04:55

  • More than 1.7M deported under Title 42 immigration policy

    02:57

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital evacuating pediatric cancer patients from war-torn Ukraine

    03:01

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: Russians are 'pretending to negotiate'

    04:37

  • Florida teacher speaks about passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:19

  • Daria Kaleniuk: Conditions in Mariupol like 'hell' as residents starve

    03:54

  • Ukrainian refugee speaks about fleeing war

    03:47

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'

    06:29

  • Taliban reverses decision to let teen girls attend school

    07:28

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: One month into Russian invasion, 'we have to keep strong'

    04:28

  • Sen. Menendez on Russian invasion of Ukraine

    06:27

  • Anti-war Russians seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    03:38

  • Harvard students create platform to connect Ukrainian refugees with hosts

    02:55

  • Could Putin be charged with war crimes?

    03:43

José Díaz-Balart

Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

01:59

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won his fourth term as the country’s leader over the weekend following an election that was “marred by the absence of a level playing field,” according to a group of international election observers. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Budapest, Hungary. April 4, 2022

  • Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol due to security concerns

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Krish O’Mara Vignarajah on immigration policy, logistics of welcoming Ukrainian refugees

    05:50

  • Melaniya Podolyak: Russian invasion is heartbreaking, but Ukrainians are strong

    05:02

  • Russian governor claims Ukrainian helicopters fired on Russian oil depot

    03:53

  • Rep. Nanette Barragán: 'It’s time for us to end Title 42, it’s inhumane'

    04:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All