Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won his fourth term as the country’s leader over the weekend following an election that was “marred by the absence of a level playing field,” according to a group of international election observers. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Budapest, Hungary. April 4, 2022
