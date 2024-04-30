IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump back in court for Day 9 of hush money trial

Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial
April 30, 202402:01

  • Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Judge fines Trump $9,000 for nine gag order violations

    01:32

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

  • 'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

  • 'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

    08:42

  • 'This wasn't your normal practice': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. on 'catch and kill' plan

    05:20

  • 'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme

    05:59

  • Trump's hush money criminal trial resumes Tuesday; what you missed on Day eight

    10:21

  • Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness

    12:00

  • David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld

    06:00

  • ‘Mob stuff’: Trump's latest gag order violations ‘imply’ witness threats, intimidation

    05:36

  • Hush money bombshell: Trump's ex-assistant may confirm motive to silence porn star, Playboy model

    11:46

  • Gary Farro, Michael Cohen's former banker, testifies in hush money trial

    01:45

  • Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand in hush money trial

    01:39

  • Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial

    02:20

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial

    08:07

  • ‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 2016

    03:15

  • ‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House 

    06:12

  • New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election 

    10:39

José Díaz-Balart

Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial

02:01

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports as prosecutors in the Trump hush money trial have called on witnesses from C-SPAN and the company that transcribed Trump's deposition in the E. Jean Carroll trial to authenticate records.April 30, 2024

  • Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Judge fines Trump $9,000 for nine gag order violations

    01:32

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

  • 'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

  • 'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

    08:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All