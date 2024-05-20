Prosecution needs to 'rehabilitate Michael Cohen' after admitting he stole money from Trump Org.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen continues testimony on Day 19 of Trump’s hush money trial

May 20, 202406:20

José Díaz-Balart

During cross-examination today in the hush money trial, Michael Cohen admitted he stole from the Trump Organization. Defense attorney Misty Marris, New York Law School professor Anna Cominsky, MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos and former prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden discuss Trump lawyer Todd Blanche’s strategy and the jury’s potential reaction.May 20, 2024

