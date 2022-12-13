IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Prices for eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, still up from last month

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Afghanistan Combat Veteran: "Afghanistan remains hell on earth for the people that we left behind"

    05:36

  • Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Mar-a-Lago search

    01:30

  • The implications of a multinational force in Haiti

    00:44

  • Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia

    01:44

  • One year later: Mayfield, KY rebuilds after devastation

    03:47

  • NBC News: Biden admin. wants $3B for possible increase of migrants at border

    00:45

  • Why is Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout known as the ‘Merchant of Death’?

    02:25

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: subcommittee on Jan. 6 criminal referrals will be done "today or tomorrow"

    06:23

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Russia's invasion is "violating all the norms of international law"

    04:13

  • DHS to extend temporary legal status for Haitian migrants

    02:46

  • Fmr. SNL Cast Member Calls for Iran's Removal from UN Commission on the Status on Women

    02:17

  • Iranian protestors use social media to amplify fight for freedom

    05:39

  • Biden proposes to make South Carolina first Democratic primary in 2024

    02:51

  • ‘Goooooollll!’: The World Cup with Telemundo’s Andrés Cantor, the voice of soccer

    05:08

  • Rep. Cicilline drops out of House Democratic leadership race

    01:57

  • 'They need paid sick leave': Rail union attorney discusses decision to reject previous deal

    04:35

  • Kellyanne Conway sits for deposition with Jan. 6 committee

    01:59

  • Authorities investigate phone of suspected Virginia Walmart gunman

    01:43

  • Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons

    00:22

José Díaz-Balart

Prices for eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, still up from last month

01:28

Roben Farzad, host of NPR's business and culture program "Full Disclosure," explains why the prices of eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, among other items, increased from last month, even though the new inflation report shows better-than-expected overall results.Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Prices for eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, still up from last month

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Afghanistan Combat Veteran: "Afghanistan remains hell on earth for the people that we left behind"

    05:36

  • Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Mar-a-Lago search

    01:30

  • The implications of a multinational force in Haiti

    00:44

  • Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia

    01:44

  • One year later: Mayfield, KY rebuilds after devastation

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All