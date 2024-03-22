IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Country in chaos': Violence surges in Haiti as political future remains uncertain
March 22, 2024

    'Country in chaos': Violence surges in Haiti as political future remains uncertain

José Díaz-Balart

'Country in chaos': Violence surges in Haiti as political future remains uncertain

03:06

The crisis in Haiti is worsening as the country's political future remains uncertain. NBC News' Guad Venegas joins José Díaz-Balart to provide more insight into the situation as Americans flee to get out.March 22, 2024

    'Country in chaos': Violence surges in Haiti as political future remains uncertain

