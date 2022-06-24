IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, wiping away constitutional guarantee of abortion rights

    Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

José Díaz-Balart

Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, saying the Supreme Court is “ripping away a women’s right to make their own health decisions,” adding that Republicans are “plotting a nationwide abortion ban.” June 24, 2022

