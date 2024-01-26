IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Pediatrician on Crisis in Gaza: “I ran out of words to describe this” 

    07:33
    Border policy deal stalls in Senate amid GOP disagreements

    02:33

  • What would a potential Trump testimony look like?

    03:09

  • “We’re finally together”: Family reunited after 14 years of separation

    06:51

  • Biden expected to receive UAW endorsement

    02:44

  • Why this GOP voter couldn’t vote for Trump again

    10:57

  • New Hampshire voter on Trump: 'It’s just a lot of stuff always going on around him…'

    03:39

  • Georgia court to decide on unsealing Nathan Wade’s divorce papers

    01:13

  • Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary

    03:25

  • Denver Mayor on migrant crisis: “There are heartbreaking stories every day”

    05:01

  • Trump’s claim about his legal expenses unravels

    02:53

  • 'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

    06:20

  • José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

    06:56

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release

    05:18

  • 'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O’Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die

    08:12

  • ‘We are valuable people’: Organizer after GOP candidates skip minority forum

    01:30

  • Trump dumped by lawyer: Joe Tacopina bails on Trump amid legal firestorm

    04:04

José Díaz-Balart

Pediatrician on Crisis in Gaza: “I ran out of words to describe this” 

07:33

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, an Intensive Care Pediatrician, describes the desperate scenario facing mothers in Gaza giving birth in the throes of war.Jan. 26, 2024

