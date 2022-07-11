Parkland victim's father: 'I’m always going to be a dad responding to what happened to my two children'

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the Parkland shooting, discusses the newly passed bipartisan gun legislation. “It’s not just my daughter who was killed, it’s also my son who was there and heard the shots. You know, gun violence affects so many people beyond those that we bury,” he said. July 11, 2022