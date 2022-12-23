Paris shooting leaves multiple dead at Kurdish cultural center

- Now Playing
Paris shooting leaves multiple dead at Kurdish cultural center01:28
- UP NEXT
David Frum: US is getting a 'powerful recommitment' to its own best self via Ukraine05:11
Marie Yovanovitch: Zelenskyy's speech was extraordinary and historic07:52
Two very different meetings with Zelenskyy, with two very different U.S. presidents03:19
President Zelenskyy delivers historic address to Congress06:52
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:11
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'03:01
‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans01:16
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
'It's who we are as a country.' Rep. Quigley on Ukraine aid ahead of Zelenksyy address04:37
Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'08:33
Group works to help displaced Ukrainian children07:15
Argentina defeats France in penalty kicks at World Cup final03:36
'We're working hard' to release Paul Whelan, says negotiator who worked to free Griner07:41
Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important06:37
'Today is the right day to remove' Iran from women's panel, says U.S. ambassador06:08
Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok03:34
Denmark's largest bank will pay $2 billion after pleading guilty to defrauding U.S. banks01:53
DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody03:05
- Now Playing
Paris shooting leaves multiple dead at Kurdish cultural center01:28
- UP NEXT
David Frum: US is getting a 'powerful recommitment' to its own best self via Ukraine05:11
Marie Yovanovitch: Zelenskyy's speech was extraordinary and historic07:52
Two very different meetings with Zelenskyy, with two very different U.S. presidents03:19
President Zelenskyy delivers historic address to Congress06:52
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:11
Play All