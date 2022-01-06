One year after Jan. 6, FBI still seeking out suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC
A full year after Jan 6, 2021, the FBI still has not identified or caught the person who placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters, nor has it released information about a "person of interest." Pete Williams and Barbara McQuade discuss this case, and other high profile targets of the FBI, DOJ and the Jan. 6 committee. Jan. 6, 2022
