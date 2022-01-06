IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    One year after Jan. 6, FBI still seeking out suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC

    04:51
José Díaz-Balart

One year after Jan. 6, FBI still seeking out suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC

04:51

A full year after Jan 6, 2021, the FBI still has not identified or caught the person who placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters, nor has it released information about a "person of interest." Pete Williams and Barbara McQuade discuss this case, and other high profile targets of the FBI, DOJ and the Jan. 6 committee. Jan. 6, 2022

