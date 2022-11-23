IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

One killed, 14 injured after two bombs detonate in Jerusalem

02:10

At least one person was killed and 14 others injured after bombs detonated at two separate bus stops in Jerusalem during morning rush hour. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Jerusalem.  Nov. 23, 2022

