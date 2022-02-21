Oleksiy Sorokin: 'The Minsk agreements have been dead since the day they were signed'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oleksiy Sorokin, political editor at The Kyiv Independent, comments on Ukraine-Russia relations and Ukrainian politics.Feb. 21, 2022
