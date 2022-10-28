IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • RNC chair mocks Fetterman's post-stroke speaking

    02:21

  • Anand Giridharadas says Dems need to ditch the despair and step it up

    08:29

  • Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Obama to highlight threats to democracy, economy in Atlanta rally for Abrams and Warnock

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Judge could decide to stop Arizona drop box watchers

    04:08

  • Pennsylvania mother of four says jobs most important issue

    06:33

  • Rep. Cheney endorses Democratic candidate in midterms

    04:32

  • Hot mic picks up Sen. Schumer's comments on midterms

    01:15

  • Former Trump attorney remarks hint at post-election efforts to overturn votes

    09:42

  • Obama throws his political weight behind Dems in key swing states

    02:19

  • Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’

    04:52

  • Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’

    03:26

  • AZ Sen. Kelly: ‘Dangerous’ election conspiracies ‘keep me up at night’

    05:32

  • ‘He’s not qualified for the job, Lindsey’: Former RNC chair slams Graham for hyping Herschel Walker

    10:03

  • Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud

    09:38

  • Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13

  • The Media Must Shift its Coverage of Anti-Democracy Candidates

    09:13

  • Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

    06:23

José Díaz-Balart

Obama to highlight threats to democracy, economy in Atlanta rally for Abrams and Warnock

02:56

NBC News’ Sahil Kapur previews what to expect from former President Barack Obama’s appearance at a Friday campaign rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and the Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams.Oct. 28, 2022

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • RNC chair mocks Fetterman's post-stroke speaking

    02:21

  • Anand Giridharadas says Dems need to ditch the despair and step it up

    08:29

  • Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Obama to highlight threats to democracy, economy in Atlanta rally for Abrams and Warnock

    02:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All