José Díaz-Balart

Nikki Haley gives policy speech on abortion

02:28

Nikki Haley gave a policy speech on abortion in Virginia as she continues her 2024 Republican presidential campaign. She directly addressed her stance on the issue and promised to work towards a "national consensus" on the issue at the federal level. NBC's Ali Vitali reports.April 25, 2023

