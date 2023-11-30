New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial

- Now Playing
New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial02:06
- UP NEXT
Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial02:02
Donald Trump’s gag order saga continues in both civil and criminal trials08:59
'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing08:06
'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court07:41
Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial07:49
New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case02:49
Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased10:55
Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign02:28
Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial02:12
What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial03:07
Donald Trump Jr. to testify Monday as first defense witness in $250 million civil fraud trial06:26
Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?04:18
What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial05:28
‘Parroting Donald’: Michael Cohen on why Trump’s ‘belligerent’ lawyers sound like him08:17
What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers01:53
Ivanka Trump gives measured testimony in New York civil fraud trial03:25
'They look at her as someone with information'03:40
Weissmann: Trump ‘hurt himself substantively’ with damaging admission in NY fraud trial04:14
‘Courtroom theatrics’: Trump uses fraud trial as ‘dress rehearsal’ for his criminal cases06:29
- Now Playing
New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial02:06
- UP NEXT
Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial02:02
Donald Trump’s gag order saga continues in both civil and criminal trials08:59
'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing08:06
'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court07:41
Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial07:49
Play All