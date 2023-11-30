IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud case

    Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

  • Donald Trump’s gag order saga continues in both civil and criminal trials

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

  • 'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

  • New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case

  • Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

  • What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

  • Donald Trump Jr. to testify Monday as first defense witness in $250 million civil fraud trial

  • Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

  • What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

  • ‘Parroting Donald’: Michael Cohen on why Trump’s ‘belligerent’ lawyers sound like him

  • What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers

  • Ivanka Trump gives measured testimony in New York civil fraud trial

  • 'They look at her as someone with information'

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘hurt himself substantively’ with damaging admission in NY fraud trial

  • ‘Courtroom theatrics’: Trump uses fraud trial as ‘dress rehearsal’ for his criminal cases

José Díaz-Balart

New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial

An appeals court has reinstated the gag order against former President Trump in his New York civil fraud trial. MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin has details on the decision and how it limits Trump.Nov. 30, 2023

