New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast
April 5, 202401:18

José Díaz-Balart

New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast

01:18

NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports on how the earthquake centered in New Jersey has impacted travel on the East Coast, including ground stops at airports and flights being diverted.April 5, 2024

