New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast

Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast07:39
'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 8508:27
Mayor Adams on earthquake: 'New Yorkers should go about their normal day'02:04
- Now Playing
New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast01:18
- UP NEXT
East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England00:42
Lebanon, N.J. mayor reacts to earthquake: 'Craziest thing I've ever experienced'02:44
Earthquake shakes the East Coast03:51
U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March02:34
Maryland is still mourning loss of lives after bridge collapse, says governor05:42
A gulf in political opinions opens up between young men and women, analysis shows09:19
How cord cutting is impacting local television stations03:02
Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 56 years later06:44
Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic10:27
'It felt like a fun challenge': Gillian Anderson on portraying journalist who interviewed Prince Andrew09:41
Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat03:14
Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion03:59
Person in custody after allegedly ramming car into Atlanta FBI building02:53
Labor Secy. Su: When the bridge collapsed Biden was thinking of workers ‘who make this country run’04:06
David French on Trump's Easter post: A display of venom and hatred08:10
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes01:51
Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast07:39
'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 8508:27
Mayor Adams on earthquake: 'New Yorkers should go about their normal day'02:04
- Now Playing
New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast01:18
- UP NEXT
East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England00:42
Lebanon, N.J. mayor reacts to earthquake: 'Craziest thing I've ever experienced'02:44
Play All