IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    04:55

  • “They have robbed, sacked our country:” Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis

    02:05

  • What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14

  • Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”

    05:18

  • House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

    04:31

  • ‘I did not handle this right’: Austin apologizes for handling of hospitalization

    02:25

  • Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

    02:02

  • ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11

  • Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections

    04:46

  • Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

    01:42

  • Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds

    01:44

  • Illinois election board weighs removing Trump from primary ballot

    01:42

  • What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?

    04:06

  • Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform

    02:10

  • House Republicans unveil articles of impeachment against Mayorkas

    00:41

  • 'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 2024

    08:18

José Díaz-Balart

Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week

03:45

Senate negotiators have agreed to a tentative deal on immigration with possible floor votes coming as soon as next week. NBC News' Sahil Kapur sums up what's in the immigration deal and the main challenges it faces.Feb. 2, 2024

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    04:55

  • “They have robbed, sacked our country:” Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis

    02:05

  • What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14

  • Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All