Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week

Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor04:55
“They have robbed, sacked our country:” Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro06:57
- Now Playing
Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week03:45
- UP NEXT
House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis02:05
What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election02:14
Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”05:18
House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill01:43
Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead”04:31
‘I did not handle this right’: Austin apologizes for handling of hospitalization02:25
Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters02:02
‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats04:52
Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'01:11
Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections04:46
Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds01:42
Rep. Cori Bush under investigation for alleged misuse of funds01:44
Illinois election board weighs removing Trump from primary ballot01:42
What happens to Trump’s $83M judgment if he appeals?04:06
Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform02:10
House Republicans unveil articles of impeachment against Mayorkas00:41
'He is damaged goods.': Gavin Newsom assesses Trump's flaws and the key issues for 202408:18
Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor04:55
“They have robbed, sacked our country:” Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro06:57
- Now Playing
Negotiators say they have a deal on immigration with Senate eyeing votes next week03:45
- UP NEXT
House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis02:05
What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election02:14
Sen. Padilla on border talks: “You can’t have it both ways”05:18
Play All