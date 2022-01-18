Negotiations underway to create 5G buffer zones around airports
Negotiations are currently underway between the government and cellphone industry to create buffer zones around 5G airport sites due to concerns from airlines that the signal may interfere with some of their systems. NBC's Tom Costello has details.Jan. 18, 2022
Negotiations underway to create 5G buffer zones around airports
