José Díaz-Balart

Naomi Judd's death shines a light on mental health

03:33

As mental health awareness month begins, Dr. Sue Varma discusses the death of country singer Naomi Judd, whose daughters say they lost their mother to "the disease of mental health."May 2, 2022

