  • 'I can be here forever': Father of Parkland victim stands in front of White House, requests meeting with Biden

  • Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison, reduced by military leaders

  • Three more missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released, 12 remain abducted

  • Dr. Blackstock: We're penalizing southern African countries with travel ban

  • Rep. Ruiz on jobs report, immigration, Omicron variant

  • Fourth victim dies in Oxford, Michigan high school shooting

  • Biden administration will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

  • House deal on government funding bill could face challenge in the Senate

  • What happens when a woman is denied an abortion

  • Josephine Baker to become first Black woman inducted into France's Panthéon

  • Miami, Sacramento mayors explain how infrastructure law could help cities across U.S.

  • Hundreds stranded in airports across the globe as borders close

  • Food insecurity and the challenges of getting food on the table as prices rise

  • Congress works to pass government funding, Build Back Better Act by end of the year

  • Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA): ‘We need immigration’

  • Sebastián Arcos: New Nicaraguan policy could create ‘another crisis in Cuba’

  • Atia Abawi: ‘It’s not easy’ for Afghan refugees in America

  • Garry Pierre-Pierre: The Haitian government ‘is unable to provide leadership’

  • 51% of shoppers plan to shop online Thanksgiving Day

  • Court order over Jan. 6 documents could be bad sign for Trump

José Díaz-Balart

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison, reduced by military leaders

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison after a court convicted her of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions. Military leadership has since decided to reduce that sentence to two years.Dec. 6, 2021

