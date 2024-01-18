IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

José Díaz-Balart

Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

06:56

Kim Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in the Uvalde mass shooting, shares with José Díaz-Balart her reaction to the DOJ’s report. “Was it fast? Or she waited and was scared? Those are answers I’ll never receive.”Jan. 18, 2024

    Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

