IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Migrant moms tie themselves to their children, fearing kidnapping and rape

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant determined to cross river despite buoys

    00:35

  • TX Gov. Abbott defiant against DOJ threat of lawsuit over river buoys

    01:50

  • 'Abbott has blood on his hands': Beto O'Rourke slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for river buoys

    06:52

  • Michael Cohen expected to settle lawsuit with Trump Organization

    01:12

  • Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval reflects on Tony Bennett’s life and legacy

    04:28

  • Grand jury to hear from former Trump aide who was with him on Jan. 6

    01:49

  • Texas trooper alleges officials were given orders to push migrants at the border into the water

    02:50

  • Tourist thought American soldier was making a TikTok when he crossed into North Korea

    02:27

  • DeSantis: Trump should have responded 'more forcefully' on Jan. 6

    01:48

  • Miami-Dade County Mayor discusses staying safe amid first excessive heat warning

    03:55

  • House passes defense bill with GOP amendments on abortion and transgender surgery

    03:42

  • Secret Service unable to determine who brought cocaine into White House

    03:33

  • Over 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba, two years after July 11 protests against regime

    04:45

  • Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit in Lithuania

    02:39

  • Two more malaria cases found in Florida; Doctor explains symptoms and treatment

    04:30

  • Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in a Florida prison

    00:33

  • U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

    03:21

  • Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

    01:19

  • 'Evil doesn't win:' Lives honored in Highland Park one year after parade mass shooting

    02:27

José Díaz-Balart

Migrant moms tie themselves to their children, fearing kidnapping and rape

01:00

Migrant moms waiting in Mexico for U.S. asylum are using wire "to tie their children around themselves by the waist" for protection, Christina Asencio of Human Rights First says.  "They are at risk of being sexually violated, of their children being taken from them."July 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Migrant moms tie themselves to their children, fearing kidnapping and rape

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant determined to cross river despite buoys

    00:35

  • TX Gov. Abbott defiant against DOJ threat of lawsuit over river buoys

    01:50

  • 'Abbott has blood on his hands': Beto O'Rourke slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for river buoys

    06:52

  • Michael Cohen expected to settle lawsuit with Trump Organization

    01:12

  • Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval reflects on Tony Bennett’s life and legacy

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All