  • Migrant moms tie themselves to their children, fearing kidnapping and rape

    Migrant determined to cross river despite buoys

José Díaz-Balart

Migrant determined to cross river despite buoys

"We are going to try to cross because honestly, in Venezuela, we can't find a safe future," one Venezuelan migrant told Telemundo. July 24, 2023

  • Migrant moms tie themselves to their children, fearing kidnapping and rape

    Migrant determined to cross river despite buoys

