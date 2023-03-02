IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan attorney general says she was targeted by man who threatened to kill Jewish officials

José Díaz-Balart

Michigan attorney general says she was targeted by man who threatened to kill Jewish officials

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the FBI warned her that she was targeted by a man who was threatening to kill Jewish members of the state government. NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports.March 2, 2023

    Michigan attorney general says she was targeted by man who threatened to kill Jewish officials

