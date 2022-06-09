Mexican President lashes out at Sen. Menendez for Cuba's exclusion from Summit of the Americas

“I think President Lopez Obrador basically tried to blackmail President Biden into insisting that countries that are not democratic…should have been invited to the summit.” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) reacts to comments by Mexico’s president accusing him of “acting out of hate” among other things, saying that he’s the reason why Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were not invited to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.June 9, 2022