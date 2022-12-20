IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How moms are tackling leading cause of postpartum-related deaths: mental health

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Migrants wait across border for end of Title 42

    03:46

  • Jury selection begins in 'Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial

    02:31

  • Argentina and France to face off in World Cup final

    07:50

  • Club Q shooting survivor ‘disgusted’ over U.S. ‘inaction on gun reform’

    02:41

  • Prices for eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, still up from last month

    01:28

  • Afghanistan Combat Veteran: "Afghanistan remains hell on earth for the people that we left behind"

    05:36

  • Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Mar-a-Lago search

    01:30

  • The implications of a multinational force in Haiti

    00:44

  • Griner released, other Americans still detained in Russia

    01:44

  • One year later: Mayfield, KY rebuilds after devastation

    03:47

  • NBC News: Biden admin. wants $3B for possible increase of migrants at border

    00:45

  • Why is Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout known as the ‘Merchant of Death’?

    02:25

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: subcommittee on Jan. 6 criminal referrals will be done "today or tomorrow"

    06:23

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Russia's invasion is "violating all the norms of international law"

    04:13

  • DHS to extend temporary legal status for Haitian migrants

    02:46

  • Fmr. SNL Cast Member Calls for Iran's Removal from UN Commission on the Status on Women

    02:17

  • Iranian protestors use social media to amplify fight for freedom

    05:39

  • Biden proposes to make South Carolina first Democratic primary in 2024

    02:51

  • ‘Goooooollll!’: The World Cup with Telemundo’s Andrés Cantor, the voice of soccer

    05:08

José Díaz-Balart

How moms are tackling leading cause of postpartum-related deaths: mental health

03:25

A new national-scale review indicates that the leading cause of postpartum-related deaths is mental health and that 80% of those deaths were preventable. NBC News' Morgan Radford explores what some moms are doing to counter this mental health crisis and the new resources that are easy to access.Dec. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How moms are tackling leading cause of postpartum-related deaths: mental health

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Migrants wait across border for end of Title 42

    03:46

  • Jury selection begins in 'Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial

    02:31

  • Argentina and France to face off in World Cup final

    07:50

  • Club Q shooting survivor ‘disgusted’ over U.S. ‘inaction on gun reform’

    02:41

  • Prices for eggs, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, still up from last month

    01:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All