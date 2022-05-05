IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Marked by Covid Co-Founder asks Biden to mark 1 million lives lost to virus

José Díaz-Balart

Marked by Covid Co-Founder asks Biden to mark 1 million lives lost to virus

"People who've lost loved ones, we have not had the chance to grieve," says Kristin Urquiza as Covid deaths in the U.S. surpass 1 million.May 5, 2022

