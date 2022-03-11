Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine: “We’re faced with genocide”
The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is under a crushing Russian siege. The humanitarian crisis there is growing more dire by the hour. Mariupol’s Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov tells José Díaz-Balart, “16 days before, we were peaceful country, we were happy and proud to be Ukrainian and to live in Mariupol. But after invasion of Russian army, now we’re faced with genocide.” March 11, 2022
