  • Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

  • Ukrainian baker feeding people amid war

  • U.S. ambassador to U.N.: 'We have serious concerns' Russia may plan to use chemical weapons

    Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine: “We’re faced with genocide”

    Biden announces plan suspend normal trade relations with Russia

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

  • Ukrainian exchange students in U.S. worry about family and friends amid Russian invasion

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

  • Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'

  • Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv

  • For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip

  • As millions flee Putin's war in Ukraine, journalists focus on the individuals

  • Giant NY investment bank profits on Ukraine war

  • Woman escapes Mariupol as attacks escalate

  • How the West can help Russians change their corrupt leadership

  • Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine

Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine: “We’re faced with genocide”

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is under a crushing Russian siege. The humanitarian crisis there is growing more dire by the hour. Mariupol’s Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov tells José Díaz-Balart, “16 days before, we were peaceful country, we were happy and proud to be Ukrainian and to live in Mariupol. But after invasion of Russian army, now we’re faced with genocide.” March 11, 2022

