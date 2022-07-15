IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Manchin drops support for climate and tax provisions in reconciliation bill

Manchin drops support for climate and tax provisions in reconciliation bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has told Democratic leadership that he would not support climate and tax provisions as part of the reconciliation bill they had been negotiating. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.July 15, 2022

Play All