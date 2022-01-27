Man suspected of killing Texas deputy during traffic stop arrested in Mexico

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Man suspected of killing Texas deputy during traffic stop arrested in Mexico00:41
UP NEXT
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: Biden sanction comments are 'a deterrent' to Putin04:46
Third journalist killed in Mexico since start of 202202:19
Sen. Sinema faces 'Adios Sinema' ad campaign for blocking voting rights legislation07:19
U.S. immigration court faces biggest backlog ever, with 1.5M cases pending02:16
Garry Kasparov on Russia-Ukraine tensions: 'Putin will do whatever he can get away with'03:26
Fauci: Omicron-specific vaccine will help prepare against 'persistent variant'04:27
The long, violent history of conflict between Russia and Ukraine06:40
Dr. Vin Gupta on how to find Covid-19 monoclonal antibody therapeutics03:09
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange allowed to challenge U.S. extradition decision01:20
Supreme Court to hear challenge to affirmative action in college admissions03:28
Ukrainians 'cautiously watching' Russian threat03:11
Multilingual resources and direct outreach help immigrant communities combat Covid-1905:00
Sen. Menendez on Russia-Ukraine tensions, Biden admin. response03:04
Biden administration defends Trump-era Title 42 border policy03:10
Covid hospitalizations up 77% in Texas03:22
Sen. Blumenthal on Russian aggression towards Ukraine05:23
Immigration reform and border policy, a year into Biden's presidency07:32
Detained protestors in Cuba detail torture amid trials05:17
Los Angeles nurse dies at hospital she worked in for 38 years after being attacked at bus stop01:05
Man suspected of killing Texas deputy during traffic stop arrested in Mexico00:41
A man suspected of killing a Texas deputy during a traffic stop in Houston has been arrested in Mexico following a dayslong manhunt. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the details. Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Man suspected of killing Texas deputy during traffic stop arrested in Mexico00:41
UP NEXT
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: Biden sanction comments are 'a deterrent' to Putin04:46
Third journalist killed in Mexico since start of 202202:19
Sen. Sinema faces 'Adios Sinema' ad campaign for blocking voting rights legislation07:19
U.S. immigration court faces biggest backlog ever, with 1.5M cases pending02:16
Garry Kasparov on Russia-Ukraine tensions: 'Putin will do whatever he can get away with'03:26