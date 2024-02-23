IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Magician says he was paid to make fake Biden robocall
Feb. 23, 202402:32
José Díaz-Balart

Magician says he was paid to make fake Biden robocall

02:32

New Orleans magician Paul Carpenter says he was paid by a Democratic operative to create an AI robocall impersonating President Biden ahead of the New Hampshire primary. NBC News' Alex Seitz-Wald explains the legal implications of the fake robocall and the ongoing investigation.Feb. 23, 2024

