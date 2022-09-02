IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Low-income communities hit hardest by Los Angeles heat wave

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Detailed inventory list of evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago unsealed

    01:57

  • U.N. inspectors arrive at Ukrainian nuclear power plant

    02:38

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Iranian drones could have 'significant impact' on Russia-Ukraine war

    05:14

  • FDA approves updated Pfizer, Moderna booster shots targeting BA.5 subvariant

    00:38

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp ordered to testify before grand jury after November election

    00:37

  • Biden calls MAGA philosophy ‘semi-fascism’

    02:42

  • A look back at Hurricane Andrew, the most devastating hurricane to hit South Florida

    04:35

  • Rep. Nadler encourages New Yorkers to 'get out and vote' after casting primary ballot

    01:53

  • Russia blames Ukraine for car explosion that killed daughter of Putin ally

    01:42

  • Three Arkansas police officers suspended after video appears to show excessive use of force

    02:50

  • Judge hints most of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit may not be made public

    03:56

  • Former Trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg appears in court before plea on tax charges

    01:57

  • Afghan refugee describes harrowing escape from Afghanistan

    05:27

  • Cheney 'thinking about' run for president after primary loss to Trump-backed challenger

    02:43

  • Today marks one year since Kabul, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban

    06:06

  • Judge says Graham will have to testify in 2020 Georgia election probe

    00:45

  • Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil probe

    02:23

  • Biden speaks before signing computer chips bill to 'supercharge' production

    02:08

  • Two former Houston area custodians fulfill dreams of becoming teachers

    02:35

José Díaz-Balart

Low-income communities hit hardest by Los Angeles heat wave

04:45

A heat wave is causing severe health problems in the Los Angeles area—  disproportionally impacting low-income communities. Gadi Schwartz reports.Sept. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Low-income communities hit hardest by Los Angeles heat wave

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    Detailed inventory list of evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago unsealed

    01:57

  • U.N. inspectors arrive at Ukrainian nuclear power plant

    02:38

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Iranian drones could have 'significant impact' on Russia-Ukraine war

    05:14

  • FDA approves updated Pfizer, Moderna booster shots targeting BA.5 subvariant

    00:38

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp ordered to testify before grand jury after November election

    00:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All