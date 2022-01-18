IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Los Angeles nurse dies at hospital she worked in for 38 years after being attacked at bus stop

01:05

A Los Angeles nurse, who was attacked while waiting at a bus stop, has died at the hospital where she worked for 38 years. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz has the details.Jan. 18, 2022

