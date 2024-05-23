IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Nation responds to DOJ antitrust lawsuit over Ticketmaster
May 23, 202401:27
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. is not in a recession but most Americans think it is, polling shows

    06:14

  • Sebastian Junger chronicles his own near-death experience in his new book

    04:37

  • 'A MAGA court majority': Former Obama aide warns about SCOTUS if Trump elected

    06:44

  • Joe slams Trump's 'where he comes from' remarks about judge

    09:54

  • Harris criticizes Trump for promoting video referencing ‘unified Reich’

    02:40

  • How The Beatles inspired a new book on becoming famous

    08:00

  • We've made progress but more work to do, says acting labor secretary

    04:53

  • HRC announces multi-million dollar investment to mobilize voters in swing states

    04:19

  • 'An insult': Rev. Al slams Trump for saying he's done more for Black people than Lincoln

    08:05

  • Airbnb CEO discusses what’s in store for the company ahead of summer travel season

    03:07

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas war and extremism during Morehouse College speech

    02:54

  • Paul Pelosi's attacker sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:54

  • Marking 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education

    07:27

  • 'Power' looks at the origins of policing in America

    08:15

  • 'I am beyond disturbed': Senator reacts to report of 'Stop the Steal' symbol at Justice Alito's house

    13:32

  • Why Wall Street's big donors warm to Trump

    06:49

  • Tom Nichols: The cat who saved me

    05:36

  • Steve Rattner digs into the latest inflation report

    10:54

  • Barge strikes Texas bridge, triggering partial collapse

    00:56

  • 'Morning After the Revolution' looks at the failings of progressivism

    10:07

José Díaz-Balart

Live Nation responds to DOJ antitrust lawsuit over Ticketmaster

01:27

Following the Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, the live event company responded by saying that artists' teams and event venues set the prices for concerts, not Ticketmaster. CNBC's Dominic Chu breaks down the details of the lawsuit and Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks.May 23, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. is not in a recession but most Americans think it is, polling shows

    06:14

  • Sebastian Junger chronicles his own near-death experience in his new book

    04:37

  • 'A MAGA court majority': Former Obama aide warns about SCOTUS if Trump elected

    06:44

  • Joe slams Trump's 'where he comes from' remarks about judge

    09:54

  • Harris criticizes Trump for promoting video referencing ‘unified Reich’

    02:40

  • How The Beatles inspired a new book on becoming famous

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All