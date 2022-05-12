Gabe Gutierrez live from the busy Eagle Pass southern border crossing

- Now Playing
Gabe Gutierrez live from the busy Eagle Pass southern border crossing01:45
- UP NEXT
Astronomers reveal first image of supermassive black hole at Milky Way’s center02:13
The largest, most severe drought we've seen in 1,200 years05:55
California Assemblywoman on bill to expand abortion protection to people from other states03:23
Fmr. adviser to Pres. Zelenskyy reads text messages from cousin on frontlines of Ukraine01:17
Dr. Ebony Hilton on future Covid vaccine access and funding: "It could mean a disaster"02:07
Russian offensive in Donbas region stuck in Ukrainian mud02:04
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) on abortion rights and the baby formula shortage04:50
"You just think every single day, how do we make it stop," says Ukrainian Parliament Member05:10
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine on the importance of fighting Russian aggression01:57
Russia marks Victory Day amid battlefield failures06:58
Taliban announces Afghan women must cover entirely, stay mostly indoors02:26
Ukrainian journalist on the psychological toll of Russia's war06:15
TIME reporter Simon Shuster speaks about time spent with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy05:09
Rep. Barbara Lee: It's a 'horrific situation', so the $33B is 'extremely important'05:27
Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza detained in Russia04:53
Plaintiff in landmark case on what SCOTUS draft opinion could mean for marriage equality04:49
Marked by Covid Co-Founder asks Biden to mark 1 million lives lost to virus02:16
Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "This is government-mandated pregnancy"05:56
Morgan Radford breaks down state trigger laws set to go into effect if Roe is overturned02:04
- Now Playing
Gabe Gutierrez live from the busy Eagle Pass southern border crossing01:45
- UP NEXT
Astronomers reveal first image of supermassive black hole at Milky Way’s center02:13
The largest, most severe drought we've seen in 1,200 years05:55
California Assemblywoman on bill to expand abortion protection to people from other states03:23
Fmr. adviser to Pres. Zelenskyy reads text messages from cousin on frontlines of Ukraine01:17
Dr. Ebony Hilton on future Covid vaccine access and funding: "It could mean a disaster"02:07
Play All