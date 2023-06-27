- Now Playing
Listen: GOP presidential candidate Francis Suarez asks ‘What’s a Uyghur?01:33
Coast Guard says debris field discovered in search area near Titanic02:51
Former Rep. Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential run01:49
U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing submersible near the wreckage of the Titanic00:52
Magistrate judge rules on Trump’s handling of evidence in classified documents case03:01
Mayor Suarez on pardoning Trump: I would use pardon 'to heal the country'07:14
Tree of Life synagogue gunman found guilty on federal charges02:55
Dreamer reflects on opportunities, life in U.S. after 11 years of DACA03:49
Daughter responds to report finding Cuban regime responsible for the death of activist Oswaldo Payá04:20
Miami police respond to suspicious object near Trump arraignment courthouse03:12
4 children survive plane crash, 40 days in Colombian jungle04:41
Trump departs Bedminster in motorcade to fly to Florida02:32
Trump announces changes to legal team amid classified docs indictment01:31
Top Trump aide seen at Florida courthouse amid classified documents investigation01:40
Florida woman charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of mom of four02:52
Secret Service agents have testified before grand jury in Trump docs probe01:02
Special counsel Jack Smith does not comment on Trump documents case02:16
Ukraine works to evacuate civilians after explosion at a major dam03:10
Jordan asks DOJ for memo on scope of Trump classified documents probe01:41
Trump attorneys meet with DOJ officials as classified documents grand jury is expected to reconvene01:38
