IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    LeBron James' son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Records reveal Biden's dog bit Secret Service agents in multiple incidents

    02:01

  • Migrant moms tie themselves to their children, fearing kidnapping and rape

    01:00

  • Migrant determined to cross river despite buoys

    00:35

  • TX Gov. Abbott defiant against DOJ threat of lawsuit over river buoys

    01:50

  • 'Abbott has blood on his hands': Beto O'Rourke slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for river buoys

    06:52

  • Michael Cohen expected to settle lawsuit with Trump Organization

    01:12

  • Trumpeter Arturo Sandoval reflects on Tony Bennett’s life and legacy

    04:28

  • Grand jury to hear from former Trump aide who was with him on Jan. 6

    01:49

  • Texas trooper alleges officials were given orders to push migrants at the border into the water

    02:50

  • Tourist thought American soldier was making a TikTok when he crossed into North Korea

    02:27

  • DeSantis: Trump should have responded 'more forcefully' on Jan. 6

    01:48

  • Miami-Dade County Mayor discusses staying safe amid first excessive heat warning

    03:55

  • House passes defense bill with GOP amendments on abortion and transgender surgery

    03:42

  • Secret Service unable to determine who brought cocaine into White House

    03:33

  • Over 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba, two years after July 11 protests against regime

    04:45

  • Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit in Lithuania

    02:39

  • Two more malaria cases found in Florida; Doctor explains symptoms and treatment

    04:30

  • Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in a Florida prison

    00:33

  • U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

    03:21

José Díaz-Balart

LeBron James' son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

03:10

Bronny James, the son of basketball icon LeBron James, is in stable condition after collapsing during a workout due to cardiac arrest. MSNBC's Jose Diaz-Balart speaks to University of Virginia associate professor Dr. Ebony Hilton about why a young person could experience cardiac arrest and how James is recovering.July 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    LeBron James' son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Records reveal Biden's dog bit Secret Service agents in multiple incidents

    02:01

  • Migrant moms tie themselves to their children, fearing kidnapping and rape

    01:00

  • Migrant determined to cross river despite buoys

    00:35

  • TX Gov. Abbott defiant against DOJ threat of lawsuit over river buoys

    01:50

  • 'Abbott has blood on his hands': Beto O'Rourke slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for river buoys

    06:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All