IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to Congress

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Zalmayev: The legitimacy of the Western world rides on the outcome of Ukraine

    04:51

  • Sen. Blumenthal: We need to counter Putin's air superiority

    04:24

  • A look inside a Polish checkpoint for Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks

    03:50

  • Rep. Quigley: Zelenskyy is "Ukraine's secret weapon"

    00:42

  • Why Russians have been fleeing to the U.S.-Mexico border

    01:12

  • Daria Kaleniuk: “Don’t be afraid of Putin”

    01:37

  • Why Belarus is helping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    04:44

  • Ukrainian woman embraces NBC News' Richard Engel

    01:32

  • Ukrainian man: “I didn't recognize my city"

    00:55

  • Rep. Wild: "I will never forget the Ukrainian people"

    01:31

  • The risks facing women, children and other vulnerable refugees

    01:33

  • Ukrainian baker feeding people amid war

    04:31

  • Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine: “We’re faced with genocide”

    04:21

  • The impact of the Russian invasion on the children of Ukraine

    02:31

  • Daria Kaleniuk: 'I'm tired of all this argument', Ukraine needs help

    04:45

  • Life in Ukraine amid invasion: Humanitarian efforts, Russian air strikes

    05:18

  • Rep. Ruiz on humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees, no-fly zone

    05:20

  • Sen. Menendez on Venezuela oil talks, Ukraine crisis, immigration reform

    05:46

  • Title 42, the Ukrainian refugee crisis, and U.S. immigration policy

    02:32

José Díaz-Balart

Lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to Congress

01:16

NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down how lawmakers reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress and describes how his emotional and powerful speech impacted members of Congress. March 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to Congress

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Peter Zalmayev: The legitimacy of the Western world rides on the outcome of Ukraine

    04:51

  • Sen. Blumenthal: We need to counter Putin's air superiority

    04:24

  • A look inside a Polish checkpoint for Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks

    03:50

  • Rep. Quigley: Zelenskyy is "Ukraine's secret weapon"

    00:42

  • Why Russians have been fleeing to the U.S.-Mexico border

    01:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All