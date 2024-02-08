IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Reaction and analysis of the Supreme Court arguments on Trump ballot eligibility 

José Díaz-Balart

Laura Jarrett: Supreme Court 'looking for a way out' of Trump ballot case

06:24

NBC Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett and MSNBC Anchor Ari Melber share their reaction to the Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Trump’s Colorado ballot case. “They seem to be bristling at the idea of a single state being able to disqualify the Republican front-runner in a national election. All of them really hammering that point,” Laura Jarrett says.Feb. 8, 2024

