José Díaz-Balart

Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in a Florida prison

00:33

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed several times during an altercation with another inmate at a Florida prison. Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.July 10, 2023

