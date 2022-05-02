IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kyiv Mayor on Russian invasion: "It's genocide"

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Naomi Judd's death shines a light on mental health

    03:33

  • Supreme Court rules Boston violated First Amendment by not flying Christian group's flag

    02:03

  • Rep. Ruiz: Title 42 is now a distraction

    04:46

  • Ten women killed in Mexico daily

    05:16

  • The reality of Texas governor's plan to bus migrants to D.C.

    04:16

  • Fmr. President of Ukraine: 'Don't trust Putin and his friends'

    05:58

  • U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia as part of prisoner exchange

    01:59

  • California farm town becomes beacon of electric car use with free ride program

    03:56

  • China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

    02:52

  • Twitter's board reportedly reviewing new proposal from Elon Musk to buy company

    01:43

  • Biden nominates Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    02:06

  • When will Russians turn on Putin?

    04:52

  • Raw sewage crisis in rural Alabama prompts DOJ investigation into environmental racism

    05:00

  • New York court rules Democrats gerrymandered congressional map

    01:31

  • McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

    02:58

  • Florida House expected to vote to eliminate Disney's special self-governing status

    02:48

  • Mariupol City Councilmember Maksym Borodin: 'My city is totally destroyed'

    05:01

  • U.S., Cuban officials to discuss immigration

    04:21

  • On the ground with Save the Children in Romania: 'We have children arriving who are very withdrawn, they're quiet'

    03:45

José Díaz-Balart

Kyiv Mayor on Russian invasion: "It's genocide"

05:12

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko sits down with José 67 days into the war in Ukraine.May 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kyiv Mayor on Russian invasion: "It's genocide"

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Naomi Judd's death shines a light on mental health

    03:33

  • Supreme Court rules Boston violated First Amendment by not flying Christian group's flag

    02:03

  • Rep. Ruiz: Title 42 is now a distraction

    04:46

  • Ten women killed in Mexico daily

    05:16

  • The reality of Texas governor's plan to bus migrants to D.C.

    04:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All