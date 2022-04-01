IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah on immigration policy, logistics of welcoming Ukrainian refugees

05:50

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, and former policy director for Michelle Obama, comments on Title 42 and the Biden administration's announcement it will let in 100K Ukrainian refugees. April 1, 2022

