José Díaz-Balart

Kellyanne Conway sits for deposition with Jan. 6 committee

01:59

Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to former President Trump, is sitting for a deposition with the January 6 committee for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Nov. 28, 2022

